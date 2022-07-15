Robert Downey Jr has allegedly been supporting Armie Hammer through his crisis. For the unversed, the Call Me By Your Name actor has been accused of several controversial things, including s*xual assault by many women. He met with further backlash after alleged screenshots of him describing s*xual fantasies involving r*pe and cannibalism went viral.

Hammer not only lost roles in movies, including a rom-com with Jennifer Lopez but also his wife of ten years filed for a divorce. Things kept getting worse for the disgraced actor, and rumours of him staying in the Cayman Islands and working as a timeshare salesman spread.

Though they were denied, at first, it seems like there is the truth behind those rumours. Now, as per Variety, Armie Hammer has left the Islands and flown back to LA after news spread that he is “totally broke.” Not just that it is said that he is staying at a home owned by Robert Downey Jr. The Iron Man star is no stranger to a dark past, though both things are incomparable.

It was also reported that not only has Robert Downey Jr offered a place to stay to Armie Hammer but has been providing Hammer with “financial assistance until he gets back on his feet.” The Death on the Nile actor is staying at RDJ’s place with his ex-wife and two children.

Moreover, it was revealed that the Avengers: Endgame actor pushed Armie to enter rehab last year, and he paid for Hammer’s six months in the rehabilitation facility in Florida. One cannot deny that RDJ has a heart of gold.

This is not the first time Robert Downey Jr has helped a Hollywood actor who has been at the receiving end of criticism due to their behaviour. Besides Armie Hammer, Downey Jr previously lent a helping hand to Mad Max star Mel Gibson whose tapes of angry rants towards his ex-girlfriend went viral.

