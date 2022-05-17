Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr is one of the megastars and one of the few core members who brought the MCU franchise to where it is right now. But there was a time when the company and the Iron Man actor didn’t meet eye to eye.

Talking about the same, did you know Robert once claimed to have pissed Marvel at one point? Read on to know what happened

It so happened that in an old interview, Robert Downey Jr revealed that Marvel was quite pissed off after the actor earned $50 million on the first Avengers film. Along with this, the actor also hinted that he would have quit the MCU if it wasn’t worth his while. Downey explained to GQ, “Isn’t that crazy? They’re so pissed. I can’t believe it. I’m what’s known as ‘a strategic cost.’”

Remembering his old injury that he suffered during the shooting of Iron Man 3 Robert Downey Jr said, “It got me thinking about how big the message from your cosmic sponsor needs to be before you pick it up. How many genre movies can I do? How many follow-ups to a successful follow-up are actually fun?”

On the other hand, director Joss Whedon, who helmed the first two Avengers movies also spoke about how cheap Marvel was during the earlier stages of the franchise. He said, “Marvel can be very cheap, God knows. They can also be sensible and frugal. They have a very small infrastructure and they’re not heaping this money on themselves. I don’t know a producer who’s done more and is paid less than Kevin Feige.”

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr appeared in a total of 10 movies from Iron Man in 2008, to his exit in Avengers Endgame in 2019. Robert’s character Tony Stark sacrificed himself after snapping the Infinity stones to defeat the Mad Titan Thanos and his army.

