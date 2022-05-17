Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation case is taking ugly turns day by day. Their legal spat never fails to make it to headlines every single day, and now new scoops from Amber’s side of the story are here.

For the unversed, Johnny and his estranged wife Amber are in the middle of an ugly legal battle after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor slammed a 50 million dollar lawsuit on Heard after her 2018 op-ed on domestic violence for Washington Post. The actress in turn slammed a 100 dollar lawsuit on Depp, which is presently taking place in Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse.

Aquaman star Amber Heard now takes a fresh dig at her estranged husband Johnny Depp and his stardom. The actress during her recent hearing claimed that she was being labelled a ‘liar’ and the reason for it is Johnny was the ‘bigger star’.

Heard made this claim when Depp’s lawyer dug out the topic of her unfulfilled charity donation from her divorce settlement being raised in court. For the unaware, back in 2018, In 2018, the actress had revealed that she had paid half of her $7 million divorce settlement to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) charity. However, now the charity claims that they haven’t received any donation from Amber yet.

While questioning this, Johnny’s lawyer asked Amber if the 2018 announcement was for her seeking “praise”, and “good press” and to “seem altruistic publicly”. Replying to this question, Heard said, “That wasn’t my interest.”

Amber further said, “My interest is in my name – in clearing my name. At the time, I was being called a ‘liar’ and my motives were being questioned. I did see it as important to clear that up.”

She concluded her part of the story by saying, “I wanted to make a statement to make sure there was not any doubt. That I couldn’t be labelled these things just because Johnny was the bigger star and had more publicity reach.”

