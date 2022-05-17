Robert Pattinson, who recently made a place for himself in our hearts as the newest Batman, gained international fame after playing Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter films and Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga. When it comes to both these roles, the actor has special memories like missing university for HP and his first memory of the latter being a b*tt injury.

In today’s throwback piece, we tell you how the actor felt when it came to filming intimate scenes for the Twilight Saga’s fourth film – Breaking Dawn: Part 1. Even though he was filming them with his girlfriend Kristen Stewart, did you know The Lighthouse actor found them embarrassing? Read on to know why as well as the suggestions he had to get viewers to like it more.

During a past conversation with Espectacular TV, Robert Pattinson got candid about filming s*x scenes with then-girlfriend Kristen Stewart in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1. He said, “We were staring into the camera doing orgasm faces and stuff and it becomes unbelievably embarrassing. But I think it ended up good at the end I think.”

As reported by news24, in another prior conversation, Robert Pattinson has revealed he wanted more “thrusting” in the second last Twilight Saga film – Breaking Dawn Part 1, s*x scene. Explaining why he wanted it so, the Batman actor said, “It wasn’t me, it was Kristen. I’m still doing the same thing, the general movement. Normally you have problems with ratings like nudity, but this was literally about the movement. Thrusting! They kept telling me not to move.”

The Devil All the Time continued, “They wanted to have a leash so you couldn’t thrust past a certain point. Just the tip or something! That doesn’t mean anything; it’s just a figure of speech. I mean, they want to see thrusting, not probing.”

Talking about the Twilight Saga, the film franchise starrer Robert Pattinson as a 100+-year-old vampire Edward Cullen who falls in love with a 17-year-old Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart). The series also featured Taylor Lautner as the werewolf, Jacob Black.

