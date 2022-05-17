Rapper Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have become a power couple in the last few months and most of it has to do with the unique ways in which they express their love for each other. They have previously admitted that they drink each other’s blood and now an explicit detail about their relationship is doing the rounds on social media. Megan recently revealed how the couple ripped off a part of her latest outfit to have s*x and for obvious reasons, the internet finds it wild!

For the unversed, Megan and MGK have been in a relationship for a while now and have already gotten engaged to each other in January this year. They made an appearance together at Met Gala 2022 and absolutely killed the red carpet game with their outfits. MGK also dropped a hint about Megan being pregnant with his child but there is no official confirmation from either of the two parties.

In her most recent Instagram post, Megan Fox decided to share a series of drop-dead gorgeous pictures from Las Vegas where she was having some quality time with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. She opted for a bright blue jumpsuit which has a deep plunging neckline and a sleeveless pattern. Megan decided to keep her makeup simple with the bodycon outfit and left her hair open with light curls.

In one of the many posts she shared, Megan Fox can be seen telling her stylist through a text message how they ended up cutting a whole in her jumpsuit. “Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have s*x”, her message read.

As a reply, Megan Fox’s stylist jokingly mentions that she hates her but then assures the actor that she will fix it. Have a look.

