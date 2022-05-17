Amber Heard said she met Elon Musk after Johnny Depp ditched her at the 2016 Met Gala in the court. The $50 million defamation case began again after a short break. It started in April, and soon the verdict will be out. Both the actors have taken the stand, along with several other people, including friends, doctors, security, and more.

It all began when Heard accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of abuse in her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post. Depp had denied all the claims made by the actress and slammed her with a defamation case that went to court this year.

Many details regarding Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship were shared in court. Previously, it was rumoured that the Aquaman actress had an affair with Elon Musk. Even JD had alleged the affair. Though Elon and Amber did date after she divorced Johnny, the actress denied claims of cheating with Musk.

Now, taking the stand, Amber Heard speaks on her relationship with Elon Musk. As per DailyMail, the actress told the court that she and Johnny Depp were invited to the Met Gala 2016 by designer Ralph Lauren. She said that after failing to go for the dress fitting, JD didn’t show up at the gala, and Heard had to go alone.

“I got out of the car and walked the red carpet by myself, with someone from Ralph Lauren’s team,” she said. “Sat next to an empty place setting for Johnny – he effectively stood me up on the carpet,” Amber added that she met Musk there. “I didn’t recognize him until we started talking. He’d reminded me we’d met once before,” she said.

“We spoke on the red carpet in the waiting line. He seemed like a real gentleman,” Amber Heard continued. After that, she became friends with Elon Musk, and soon their relationship started after separating from Johnny Depp.

