It’s time for the 2025 Daytime Emmys, an annual award ceremony that aims to acknowledge, appreciate, and recognize talent in the daytime world. Be it soap operas and daytime talk shows or culinary, cultural, or lifestyle series, the ceremony awards the best of it all every single year.

There have been four main soap operas for decades: The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Days of our Lives. Beyond The Gates is the newest inclusion but hadn’t premiered till the cut-off date. Here’s which of the shows and stars have been nominated.

2025 Daytime Emmys: Which Shows & Soap Stars Have Been Nominated?

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Female

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman from The Young and the Restless

Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott from The Young and the Restless

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson from The Young and the Restless

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis from General Hospital

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers from The Young and the Restless

Laura Wright as Carly Spencer from General Hospital

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Male

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott from The Young and the Restless

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black from Days of Our Lives

Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark from Days of Our Lives

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis from Days of Our Lives

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri from General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Female

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton from Days of Our Lives

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra from The Young and the Restless

Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos Davis from General Hospital

Emily O’Brien as Theresa Donovan from Days of Our Lives

Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins from The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Male

Tajh Bellow as TJ Ashford from General Hospital

Blake Berris as Everett Lynch from Days of Our Lives

Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti from The Young and the Restless

Gregory Harrison as Gregory Chase from General Hospital

Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer from General Hospital

Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series

Olivia d’Abo as Fifi Garrett from The Bay

AnnaLynne McCord as Cat Greene from Days of Our Lives

Ashley Puzemis as Holly Jonas from Days of Our Lives

Christian Weissmann as Remy Pryce from The Bold and the Beautiful

Lisa Yamada as Luna Nozawa from The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten from The Young and the Restless

Clint Howard as Tom Starr from The Bold and the Beautiful

Jacqueline Lopez as Blaze from General Hospital

Alley Mills as Heather Webber from General Hospital

Valarie Pettiford as Amy Lewis from The Young and the Restless

Avery Kristen Pohl as Esme Prince from General Hospital

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (@theemmys.tv)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Danny Proposes To Christine While Victoria Makes A Painful Decision

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News