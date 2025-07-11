It’s time for the 2025 Daytime Emmys, an annual award ceremony that aims to acknowledge, appreciate, and recognize talent in the daytime world. Be it soap operas and daytime talk shows or culinary, cultural, or lifestyle series, the ceremony awards the best of it all every single year.
There have been four main soap operas for decades: The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Days of our Lives. Beyond The Gates is the newest inclusion but hadn’t premiered till the cut-off date. Here’s which of the shows and stars have been nominated.
2025 Daytime Emmys: Which Shows & Soap Stars Have Been Nominated?
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Female
- Sharon Case as Sharon Newman from The Young and the Restless
- Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott from The Young and the Restless
- Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson from The Young and the Restless
- Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis from General Hospital
- Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers from The Young and the Restless
- Laura Wright as Carly Spencer from General Hospital
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Male
- Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott from The Young and the Restless
- Eric Martsolf as Brady Black from Days of Our Lives
- Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark from Days of Our Lives
- Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis from Days of Our Lives
- Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri from General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Female
- Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton from Days of Our Lives
- Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra from The Young and the Restless
- Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos Davis from General Hospital
- Emily O’Brien as Theresa Donovan from Days of Our Lives
- Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins from The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Male
- Tajh Bellow as TJ Ashford from General Hospital
- Blake Berris as Everett Lynch from Days of Our Lives
- Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti from The Young and the Restless
- Gregory Harrison as Gregory Chase from General Hospital
- Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer from General Hospital
Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series
- Olivia d’Abo as Fifi Garrett from The Bay
- AnnaLynne McCord as Cat Greene from Days of Our Lives
- Ashley Puzemis as Holly Jonas from Days of Our Lives
- Christian Weissmann as Remy Pryce from The Bold and the Beautiful
- Lisa Yamada as Luna Nozawa from The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series
- Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten from The Young and the Restless
- Clint Howard as Tom Starr from The Bold and the Beautiful
- Jacqueline Lopez as Blaze from General Hospital
- Alley Mills as Heather Webber from General Hospital
- Valarie Pettiford as Amy Lewis from The Young and the Restless
- Avery Kristen Pohl as Esme Prince from General Hospital
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
- Days of Our Lives
- General Hospital
- The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
- Days of Our Lives
- General Hospital
- The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
- Days of Our Lives
- General Hospital
- The Young and the Restless
