The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Li, Grace, and Bridget get to work on surgery as three people, including Liam, Luna, and Sheila, were shot. Carter promised Hope that he would be a good stepdad to her daughter, but that Liam should still stay involved as long as he could.

It’s time to unveil who made it and who didn’t, and fans are buzzing to figure out the result of the shooting that caused three people to be shot. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 10, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: July 10, 2025

The episode on Thursday features someone not surviving surgery. Luna planned to corner Steffy at Hayes’ school and eliminate her, but that was not how it happened. Sheila came over to stop her and got shot in the foot. Then Liam came over and got shot in the skirmish, but he didn’t let Luna go.

She shot Liam and only then collapsed. With three lives in total jeopardy, the doctors had their hands full. Sheila’s surgery was successful, and she is in stable condition. Finn and the team are working to save Liam while Li and Bridget are working on Luna, but things aren’t easy for either.

When one of them does not survive surgery, who could it be? Is it Liam or is it Luna? How will their friends and family react to the news? Poppy won’t be one to care whether Luna lives or dies, but Liam is adored by many, and Steffy, Hope, and Bill are just some of those who are really close to him.

A difficult realization about Liam is made. While Luna might have shot him in the whole skirmish, that isn’t the only life-threatening issue he has been dealing with. Liam was already diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor, and he knew he did not have long to live. And now he has been shot.

But more than that, Liam kept the condition a secret from his family and only a few people, including the doctors, Steffy, Finn, and Hope, knew about it. Will this be the moment the truth comes to light? How will his family react when they find out that Liam was already struggling with a severe disease?

And did this happen after his fight with Bill about Luna? It’s about to get serious with many lives in danger and emotions running rampant and high.

