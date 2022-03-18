The Batman has officially grossed over half a billion at the box office globally. The Robert Pattinson starrer that was released in the first week of March has been reigning the box office since then. Directed by Matt Reeves, the movie sees the DC debut of Rob as Bruce Wayne. Zoë Kravitz plays the role of Catwoman, Paul Dano is the Riddler, and Colin Farrell appears as Penguin.

The project was initially supposed to be made by Justice League’s Ben Affleck. However, it was dropped and picked up by Cloverfield’s Matt Reeves. There was some backlash around the casting of the Twilight star.

However, now that The Batman is released, several people’s opinion has changed, and have even deemed Robert Pattinson to have their favourite Dark Knight. The movie opened to raging reviews and ratings, and now it has crossed a major milestone. According to Box Office Mojo, the Matt Reeves directorial has made $505,757,833 at the box office globally.

With $258,257,833 garnered in North America and another $247,500,000 in the international market, The Batman has broken a huge record, that too under the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Warner Bros chairman responded to this and said that he couldn’t be more thrilled about people across the world enjoying the Robert Pattinson starrer.

However, the DC movie is still a long way before it can break the record created by Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is close to $2 billion, globally. Though, it seems unlikely that it will reach that level as the movie is disconnected from the general DCEU timeline.

Recently, it was reported that The Batman might soon be available for streaming online. As per the reports, the Robert Pattinson starrer can be streamed on Tuesday, 19th April, until its proper release on 23rd April. Read about it more on Koimoi!

