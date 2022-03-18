Ever since Pop sensation, Rihanna has announced her pregnancy, she has been on the top of the news. Every step she takes every move she makes, Riri surely knows how to make heads turn. Rihanna is expecting a baby with partner A$AP Rocky. Ever since rumours around their dating began, in 2020, the lovebirds have been inseparable. We must say, during her pregnancy, Rihanna changed the meaning of maternity fashion and we can’t wait for others to follow it.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will welcome their first baby in June, but they could also have an April or May baby.

Advertisement

Rihanna has left her fans in confusion as they think that the pop sensation is expecting a baby girl. But what leads them to think this about them. The pop sensation dropped a major hint about the s*x of her and A$AP Rocky’s baby when onlookers saw him shopping for a cute baby dress.

According to media reports, Rihanna was snapped at a retail store in LA, where she reportedly purchased some clothes from the baby section. It is being said that seeing her purchase a tiny orange ruffled dress, led her fans to think that she and A$AP Rocky will probably welcome a baby girl.

During her recent interview with Elle, the beauty entrepreneur had spilled the beans on her pregnancy and how it has changed her body. She said, “The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there’s so much that you can do.”

Earlier in her interaction with Vanity Fair in 2015, Rihanna made headlines when she had revealed the reason behind why she does not like the idea of one nightstand. “I don’t want to wake up the next day feeling guilty. I mean I get h*rny, I’m human, I’m a woman, I want to have s*x. But what am I going to do? Just find the first random cute dude that I think is going to be a great ride for the night and then tomorrow I wake up feeling empty and hollow?”

We, already can’t wait for the baby to arrive, can you?

Must Read: When Chris Evans’ First Tweet After Leaking His Own N*des Proved How He’s A Real ‘Captain’ At Handling Any Situation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube