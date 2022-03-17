Hollywood’s Captain America aka Chris Evans and his perfect ‘American b*tt’ has made millions of fans swoon on crazily, all thanks to Marvel. Fans all over the world are bonkers to see and communicate with Chris, but what if we tell you rather than seeing him, netizens went on to see his n*de?

Advertisement

Yup! You have heard that absolutely right. The Captain America of MCU once ended up leaking his own n*de online and millions of netizens got a glimpse of his.. ahem.. you know. Read on to know the whole scoop below!

Advertisement

Back in September 2020, Chris Evans had accidentally shared a very explicit image of himself on his social media accounts. It so happened that in the actor’s Instagram story fans saw a video recording leading to a stream of images. One of these images showed a p*nis while another image showed Chris Evans’ face with the text “Guard that p***y”, attached to the image. The actor was quick enough to delete the story on Instagram but it was of no use as fans took screenshots of the image and sent it viral on social media.

Well, Chris Evans being the true Captain America was able to make a total comeback from the situation. The actor took it to his Twitter account and stated, “Now that I have your attention….VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”, followed by a man facepalming and a man shrugging emojis. Check it out below.

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Voting for Trump of course, to make America Great Again Cap! — Triple H Guy (@TripleHNet) September 15, 2020

And vote blue pic.twitter.com/24NSO1YK7a — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) September 15, 2020

Respect Captain America！ Cause he can admit this accident generously！ — Jinhan Fair for Home & Gifts (@jinhan_fair) September 17, 2020

On the work front, Chris built an amazing fan following after he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe by playing the titular role in Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011. The character appeared in a total of 11 movies since then and made its exit in the last movie of Phase 3 Avengers: Endgame. The character made his exit by going back into the past and staying with the love of his life.

At present, Chris Evans will be giving his voice for the titular superhero toy from Disney, Buzz Lightyear. The movie is directed by Angus MacLane and will depict the actual story of the action figure Buzz Lightyear and his adventures in space. The movie will release on 17th June 2022 and will star Evans alongside Taika Waititi, James Brolin, Peter Sohn, Keke Palmer, and many more.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Is Nicolas Cage Reprising Ghost Rider In The Marvel Cinematic Universe? Actor Says, “Nobody Asked Me About Going Back”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube