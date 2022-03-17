Chris Hemsworth once thought that The Avengers would ruin his career for the rest of his life. Hemsworth, who plays the role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is gearing up for it once again in the upcoming flick Thor: Love and Thunder. It is helmed by Taika Waititi, who says that it will also end his career.

Maybe there is a pattern of MCU films igniting the feeling of ending one’s career, or maybe it’s just a coincidence. Waititi also said that it’s the ‘craziest’ film he has ever done and that “it shouldn’t make sense.”

Let’s look at the reason behind why Chris Hemsworth thought The Avengers would ruin his career. Back in 2012, when the first part was released, Chris spoke with Empire Magazine and said, “I think everyone there knew the potential of what it could be, but at the same time felt as ridiculous as everyone else.” He added, “Because we’re all standing around in these wacky costumes. It’s the most impractical thing in the world. It’s like, why would you ever put [a cape] on?”

Chris Hemsworth further said, “Jesus, I don’t think anything will ever come close… Probably Avengers 2, but it will be pretty hard to hit that again. It’s almost as if I’ve been ruined for the rest of my career regarding box-office expectations.” The first part was a box office hit and garnered $1,518,815,515 globally.

Nothing can indeed match an MCU movie like that. Only Infinity War and Endgame grossed even higher. Time and again, Marvel has proven that their movies are a box office hit. The most recent release, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is a perfect example of it.

The Tom Holland starrer is nearing $2 billion worldwide, despite being released during a pandemic. The film gave a tough competition to the Avengers franchise. Now, fans await the premiere of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

