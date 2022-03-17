Nothing can beat the drama that is happening around the Kardashian-Davidson-West universe right now. One day Kanye West accuses Pete Davidson of things and makes bold statements about his former wife Kim Kardashian, the other day the beauty Mogul confirms her affair with the SNL host. Even the fans by now are left confused as to how to react to everything happening.

While the infamous text Pete allegedly made to Ye are still fresh, Ye now has some bigger concerns and they include drugs. Yes, you read that right. Kanye feels Davidson might drag his ex-wife Kim into the loop of drugs. Not just that the rapper has also made some bold comments about how his kids are also in danger due to Pete.

For the once unaware, there is kind of a virtual war happening between Kanye West and Pete Davidson. Kim Kardashian who has confirmed her relationship with Davidson has not yet interfered in this trajectory. As per the latest report, Kanye is dragging Pete’s last episode with drugs, marijuana specifically, to make new allegations.

Kanye West in Instagram talking about Pete Davidson possibly hooking Kim Kardashian to drugs wrote, “Im [sic] really concerned that SKETE will get my kids mom hooked on drugs.” This was West’s caption to an Instagram post of a follower’s comment about Davidson. “He’s in rehab every 2 months.”

The screenshot of the comment though did not have any mention of Pete Davidson’s past episode with drugs. It read, “The way Skete used Kim’s marital status too [sic] address Kanye was a sneak diss towards her & she didn’t even catch it.” It is unclear why Kanye West chose to talk about it in this way.

Pete Davidson has been quite vocal about him being a pothead back in the day. In 2017 he candidly spoke about being hooked to marijuana and not taking any other drugs. He even revealed being in a rehab. Meanwhile, as per Page Six, recently he even implored Kanye West to seek help for his bipolar disorder.

In his alleged text to West, Kim Kardashian’s beau wrote, “Let me help you man. I struggle with mental stuff too. It’s not an easy journey, you don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace,” he added. “I have your back even though you treat me like s–t because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being so nice.”

