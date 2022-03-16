Remember when Bella Hadid was reunited with her ex The Weeknd on the ramp walk for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris, back in 2016? Hadid’s side-eye and the rapper’s glance after her while she walked past him caught everyone’s attention, and to be honest, we still can’t stop thinking about one of the greatest ramp-walk moments!

For the unversed, Bella and the Starboy singer were once the IT couple and dated each other for a brief moment from 2015 to 2016. Their PDA-filled relationship became the headlines for several news portals. Soon, the two called it quits, and then that incredible moment at the VS show happened.

It was Bella Hadid’s first time walking as Victoria’s Secret’s angel for their fashion show. Many other models like her elder sister Gigi Hadid, Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes, and Kendall Jenner mesmerised everyone in VS lingerie sets. But nothing caught the attention like Bella’s heart-throbbing encounter with The Weeknd.

Check out the moment from 1 minute 12 seconds onward!

Bella Hadid donned in a silver-grey Victoria’s Secret lingerie set. She had a train that flowed as she walked down the runway where The Weeknd was performing his song, Starboy. The plunging neckline, lace corset, and chain bralette completed her Angel look. Her dark hair parted from the middle, away from her face. In some photographs online, she could be seen smiling while looking at the singer as well.

This moment is forever etched in their fans’ hearts and ours too! Though there were speculations of the two getting back together, Abel was seen with Selena Gomez. It ended Bella and his relationship for once and all, and the two walked away to their own paths.

Now, Bella Hadid is making news for opening up about her anxiety and depression. She has been vocal about her mental health in the past few months. Meanwhile, The Weeknd recently announced the release of a TV special based on his latest album Dawn FM.

