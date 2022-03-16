Brian Cox regrets calling Johnny Depp “overrated” in his memoir. For the unversed, back in 2021, the Succession star hit the headlines for criticising Depp’s acting skills. Though in January this year, he clarified that his comments were not to disrespect anyone and that his reservations of the Pirates of the Caribbean star were minimal.

Cox had also revealed he turned down a role in the iconic Pirates franchise, stating the reason for getting offered ‘the most thankless [role].’ He further said that he was glad to decline the part in the film series as he thought it was all about Depp’s Jack Sparrow.

However, now Brian Cox regrets what he said about Johnny Depp. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Cox said, “I just thought I was being a bit harsh.” He continued, “You know what it’s like, you go for the easy joke. And I went for the easy joke. That was what happened, and I sort of regretted it. Because I’m not like that normally; I was just being a bit glib, a bit flip.”

After being asked if Brian Cox thinks any other actors are overrated by Jimmy Kimmel, the actor said, “I think they do. I think a lot of times actors think they’re overrated, and some think they’re underrated. Let’s put it this way: Most of them think they’re not rated at all.” While talking about Johnny Depp, the actor is still caught up in the legal drama between him and ex-wife Amber Heard.

As per the latest reports, a Hollywood fixer was hired by Amber Heard, to locate people who had been abused by Depp. However, it was being said that not everyone was open to confiding in him, and after speaking to dozens of people from Depp’s past, he could not find anyone who had anything bad to say about him.

Johnny Depp has had a tough past year and from what it seems like, it doesn’t seem to get easier as the legal feud between him and Amber Heard is still not settled. Amongst all of this, Brian Cox admitting to regretting criticising Depp is a piece of happy news for the fans.

