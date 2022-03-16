Shazam 2 to have Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman? The DC star Rachel Zegler has hinted so! Though the rumours of the Amazon warrior appearing in Zachary Levi’s second film as the superhero began as early as December last year, Zegler has added more merit to it.

Recently, Warner Bros made a huge announcement regarding the release date of their upcoming films after The Batman. Though the majority of the projects like Aquaman 2, The Flash, and Black Adam faced delays, Levi’s movie will be hitting the theatres earlier than planned.

Now, Shazam 2 will be released on 12th December 2022, making it a Christmas movie. Going by the rumours and what Rache Zegler, aka Atlas, has to say, there might be chances of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman making a cameo in the Zachary Levi starrer. For the unversed, Rachel is appearing next to Gadot in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

While talking about her role in it with Empire Magazine, Rachel Zegler hinted at Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in Zachary Levi’s Shazam 2. “I’m not going to say much,” Rachel said. “But [filming Snow White] wasn’t our first meeting,” she added. Though it wasn’t direct, it can be assumed that the actress met Gal at the sets of Fury of the Gods.

If the rumours are true, it will be exciting to see Diana in the upcoming DC flick. Though it’s a good thing that the film was not delayed but due to the reshuffling of the dates, the sequel to the 2019 film will now be competing with Avatar 2.

This won’t just make it difficult for Shazam 2, but some reports suggest that the Avatar sequel will dominate. However, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman cameo can help Zachary Levi’s upcoming movie. We hope that the rumours are true!

