Jamie Lee Curtis On Doing 'Everything Everywhere All At Once': "I've Been Sucking My Stomach In Since I Was 11..."

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis would only do the movie if she didn’t have to “conceal the reality” of she was, something she has since she was a child.

Advertisement

In an Instagram post of her in costume as her character Deirdre Beaubeirdra, the 63-year-old actress wrote in the caption: “In the world, there is an industry — a billion-dollar, trillion-dollar industry — about hiding things. Concealers. Body-shapers. Fillers. Procedures. Clothing. Hair accessories. Hair products. Everything to conceal the reality of who we are.”

Advertisement

Jamie Lee Curtis, who is the daughter of the late Hollywood legends Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, would only do to the movie on the condition there was “no concealing of anything”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Jamie Lee Curtis continued: “And my instruction to everybody was: I want there to be no concealing of anything. I’ve been sucking my stomach in since I was 11, when you start being conscious of boys and bodies, and the jeans are super tight. I very specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality. That was my goal. I have never felt more free creatively and physically.

The ‘Trading Places’ star described the movie, which is written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, as “a Magical Mystery Tour of a movie” and is “so excited” for it to be screened at the South by Southwest festival after being delayed by the COVID-19 movie.

Jamie Lee Curtis wrote: “Two years ago we made this movie right up until the day the world shut down. We just finished in time. It’s a Magical Mystery Tour of a Movie and I’m so excited to see it tomorrow at its premiere opening at @swsw festival.”

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Rubbishes Kanye West’s Claims Of Not Letting Him Meet Kids, Singer Says “Her BF Brags About Being In Bed With ‘My Wife’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube