Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s family drama is getting out of hand with each passing day. Kanye have been publicly taking digs at his ex-wife and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. In a recent turn of events, the singer shared a picture of her elder daughter North’s school bag claiming that he wasn’t allowed to see her last week. In no time, Kim reacted to his post and shut him up with a bold reply. Post that, West shared a handful of photos explaining his narrative on the entire incident. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kim has a massive fan following on social media with over 292 million followers on Instagram. Kanye on the other hand has over 15 million followers on Instagram. Both of them are quite active on social media and often gives a glimpse of their personal and professional to their fans on the photo-sharing site.

Sharing a picture of North’s school bag, Kanye West wrote on his Instagram account, “This was on my daughter’s backpack when I was “allowed” to see her last week This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive”.

Replying to Kanye West on his post, Kim Kardashian wrote, “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

Later, Kanye West shared yet another screenshot of a popular magazine on his Instagram with a caption that read, “Ok ok magazine What do you mean wild claims ???? My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute Which alienated me as a parent which is illegal thank God My family has been broken My name has been dragged and dropped The boyfriend been trying to play with me since SNL skits I was called a stalker by random has beens There’s multiple attempts to gas light me SKETE called this “legally single” person my wife I am not ramped up I successfully avoided doing anything that would give them reason to put a restraining order on me She think it’s funny to try to drive me over the edge but I didn’t let them Y’all can’t judge my state of well being based on the amount of time I leave an instagram post up or me using my platform to ensure that I stay consistent in my children’s lives A lot of baby mamas play like this across the world But nobody finna play with me or my children I know that Kim and SKETE are pawns in a bigger game Lord forgive them I made those videos because she ignored my text about bringing my children to church then had her boyfriend text me and brag about being in bed with “my wife” Then tell me “he could help me”.

Take a look at the singer’s reactions here:

What are your thoughts on Kanye West bashing Kim Kardashian and her current boyfriend Pete Davidson? Tell us in the comments below.

