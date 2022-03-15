The Kardashians and Jenners are back, baby! The official trailer of the new Hulu series revolving around the five sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim Kardashian was dropped on Monday. The millionaire family, with their momager Kris, is back with their new reality show. We already have a feeling that it will be a rollercoaster ride!

After airing their previous reality series KUWTK for 20 seasons, KarJenners decided to end it in 2021. Though the goodbye was emotional for them, it was announced in 2020 that their lives will continue to be captured in the new show.

Several new changes in their family are seen in the trailer of The Kardashians, like Kendall’s new hobbies, Kylie’s second child with Travis Scott, Khloe’s drama with Tristain, Kourtney’s new beau Travis Barker and, of course, Kim Kardashian’s split from Kanye West and her latest romance with Pete Davidson. Oof, that sounds like a lot of drama!

Let’s take a look at a few highlights that really caught our attention from the first preview of The Kardashians.

We HAVE to begin with Kim Kardashian talking about Kanye West and Pete Davidson. The whole world is already aware of their shenanigans, but more will be covered in the Hulu series. At one point, Kim is also heard talking to Kourtney Kardashian about Ye. She mentioned how the rapper told the make-up mogul her “career was over.” While, Kim blushes when Pete Davidson‘s name is mentioned. How cute!

The other thing that we like to focus on is Kourtney Kardashian’s blooming relationship with Travis Barker. The trailer detailed their love life, Travis’ proposal, and even the couple trying to get pregnant! Could Kourt expect a new baby and her fourth child? Even if they do, we already have seen in the preview that Barker is great with her three kids.

Finally, we would like to talk about Kim Kardashian’s sister Khloe’s ongoing drama with Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares a child. The trailer of The Kardashians shows glimpses of it, meaning fans will definitely get to see more in the series. Khloe is seen talking about it and mentions that they both are “complicated” while continuing to talk about trust. For the unversed, Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe multiple times.

Watch the trailer of The Kardashians here:

