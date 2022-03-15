Justin Bieber is undoubtedly one of the most followed musicians not just for his hit music but also for his sweet and charming persona. His wife Hailey Bieber also enjoys a huge fan following and people love to see this couple together every once in a while. It was recently revealed that Hailey suffered from a health serious issue last Thursday and the latest report now suggests that Bieber is extremely worried for his wife.

For the unversed, Justin and Hailey got married in the year 2018 and the couple has maintained a very strong bond ever since. They appeared together on several talk shows, often highlighting how fun and understanding they are as a romantic pair. They are also quite vocal about their love for each other on social media and fans got to see another glimpse of it when Hailey shared an adorable post for Justin on his birthday.

A few days back, Hailey Bieber took to social media to announce that she suffered from stroke-like symptoms last week. In an elaborate post on social media, Hailey wrote, “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital. They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

The incident left her followers quite worried but she assured everyone that she is feeling fine with the guidance of doctors but looks like hubby Justin Bieber is extremely worried about the situation.

A source close to PEOPLE magazine mentioned, “Hailey doesn’t want anyone to worry about her, but it was a terrifying situation for both of them. Justin is still very worried. He can barely sleep. He stays up watching her while she rests.”

