Rewind a few months in our lives and all we can see is the craze for Netflix’s path-breaking Korean show Squid Game spreading over the globe like a spell. The show was about a brutal game that cost people their lives and if they manage to win they give them loads of money. Ever since season 1 ended on a note that the story will continue, Netflix and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk have been bombarded by the questions about season 2.

Hwang Dong-hyuk has been at shaping the new season of the show that took a decade to become reality for him. The creator had so far revealed the struggle in making it and how it took away everything he had just given him more than double in return.

Turns out Hwang has been working very hard to create Squid Game 2. The filmmaker has now given an update on season 2 and that brings back Lee Jung-jae’s character Seong Gi-hun and he is up to doing something very big. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Now, as per Variety, when he was asked about Squid Game 2, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, “It’s here. Not on the page, it’s here,” He explained, pointing towards his head. Hwang added that there are many secrets that are kept about the second season. “Everything is secret. I cannot tell anything,” Hwang continued. “But he will come back and do something for the world.”

Meanwhile, in the past, Squid Game creator while talking about the new season as per Comicbook said, “I’m not really in the right place to be discussing season 2 in an official setting, but if there were to be a season 2, in the first season that we saw Gi-hun is a character whose humanity is shown through or exposed in certain situations.”

Hwang Dong-hyuk added, “In other words, his humanity is shown through a very passive manner. But I would think that in the second season, what he has learned from the games and his experience in the first season, they will all be put to use in a more active manner.”

