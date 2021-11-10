Netflix has seen the biggest profitable venture so far in Hwang Dong-hyuk created Korean Drama Squid Game. The show that hit the streaking platform in September, became a global phenomenon in no time. So much so, that it was the most-streamed show on Netflix in less than a month breaking several viewership records and bringing down the last winner Bridgerton. The platform has earned close to a billion dollars out of it already. But what about the season 2?

Squid Game created by Hwang Dong-hyuk is a survival drama that pitches over 400 debt struck people in a camp where they play deadly children games to earn big money. The games inspired by the children games but with a deadly twist has caught the frenzy of the audience who have enjoyed the show.

All this while, there have been speculation about the show having a second season and the streaming giant already working on it. Now Hwang Dong-hyuk has come out on record and confirmed that the second season to Squid Game is on. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Comicbook, the Squid Game creator said, “So, there’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice. But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

Last month, Hwang Dong-hyuk has also spoken about the Squid Game season 2 but things were uncertain then. “Of course. Because I’ve received so much love and support from [viewers], of course I have to play him again if there is a season 2,” the Squid Game director said. “But at this point I don’t know anything about how the story is going to turn out, or how the characters are going to change, or if there is going to be any new characters adding to the series. I don’t know anything right now. And I also don’t know whether if Gi-hun‘s role was still be the main role or like a minor role on the side. But whatever it’s going to be, of course I would have to say yes.”

