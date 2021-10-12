'Squid Game' Fame Lee Jung-Jae On Hollywood Offers: "No Proposals Or Requests Have Come My Way"
Top South Korean star Lee Jung-jae, who is currently enjoying the global success of ‘Squid Game’, Netflix’s survival game TV series, says that Hollywood has not called him yet for work.

“No proposals or requests have come my way,” Jung-jae told Variety, adding: “But, if the right one came along, I’d be happy to be in overseas production. It could be fun.”

Lee Jung-jae plays Gi-hun, a penniless wastrel who gambles too much, steals from his family, gets beaten up by loan sharks and accepts a mysterious invitation to become contender #456 in the deadly competition.

