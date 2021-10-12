Desi Netizens Spot Jab We Met's Aditya In Squid Game & Now We Can't Unsee It!
Desi Netizens Found ‘Jab We Met’s Aditya Kashyap In Squid Games & We Can’t Unsee It (Photo Credit: IMDb)

Netflix’s Korean survival drama Squid Game received critical acclaim and attracted international attention within a week of its release. While netizens cannot stop praising the show, a user has found Shahid Kapoor’s Aditya Kashyap look-alike in the K-Drama series.

Imtiaz Ali’s film Jab We Met was released in 2007. In the film, Shahid played the role of a heartbroken business tycoon Aditya Kashyap. Even after more than a decade, the film has stayed with Bollywood fanatics, and netizens often find Shahid’s look-alike everywhere.

Now netizens have found an uncanny resemblance between Sang-Woo from Squid Game and Jab We Met’s Aditya Kashyap. Interestingly, they also noted a few similarities in both characters as well. A Twitter user claimed both characters were smart, helpful and invested everything in business. Take a look at the tweets below:

However, it is worth notifying that Sang-Woo from Squid Game is nothing like Shahid Kapoor’s character Aditya Kashyap. Anyone who has finished watching the series can tell that Sang-Woo is wanted by Korean police for stealing money from his clients.

This is not the first time that netizens found Aditya Kashyap, look-alike, in other films or series. Previously many found Cillian Murphy’s role in The Dark Knight series. Take a look at it below:

