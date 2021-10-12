Netflix’s Korean survival drama Squid Game received critical acclaim and attracted international attention within a week of its release. While netizens cannot stop praising the show, a user has found Shahid Kapoor’s Aditya Kashyap look-alike in the K-Drama series.

Imtiaz Ali’s film Jab We Met was released in 2007. In the film, Shahid played the role of a heartbroken business tycoon Aditya Kashyap. Even after more than a decade, the film has stayed with Bollywood fanatics, and netizens often find Shahid’s look-alike everywhere.

Now netizens have found an uncanny resemblance between Sang-Woo from Squid Game and Jab We Met’s Aditya Kashyap. Interestingly, they also noted a few similarities in both characters as well. A Twitter user claimed both characters were smart, helpful and invested everything in business. Take a look at the tweets below:

aditya from jab we met pic.twitter.com/tRzxUXGzYx — zoha⁷ (@zohastfu) October 7, 2021

A smart guy, helpful, did everything for others, invested everything in his business, tried saving others, Aditya from Jab We Met a perfect man pic.twitter.com/c0GdlGWuQa — Huzaifa Rafiq (@huzzaifamughal) October 8, 2021

Saw someone saying he resembled to Aditya from Jab we met and now I can't unsee 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/IJwLnboyc5 — Meryem/JIMTOBER🍓 (@oreomcflurryx) October 8, 2021

aditya kashyap from jab we met is shahid kapoor's best performance imo pic.twitter.com/3CK1Pla622 — ص (@thatjulykid) October 9, 2021

However, it is worth notifying that Sang-Woo from Squid Game is nothing like Shahid Kapoor’s character Aditya Kashyap. Anyone who has finished watching the series can tell that Sang-Woo is wanted by Korean police for stealing money from his clients.

This is not the first time that netizens found Aditya Kashyap, look-alike, in other films or series. Previously many found Cillian Murphy’s role in The Dark Knight series. Take a look at it below:

Cillian Murphy as @shahidkapoor in Jab we met is everywhere on the Internet! I cannot unsee it! 😂 pic.twitter.com/u1HjFPySY7 — Naman Kapoor (@thejoblessjoker) July 23, 2020

shahid kapoor in ‘jab we met’ (2007) was everything 😍 pic.twitter.com/7HTs03OiDP — a b d ☽ (@itsaybeedee) July 22, 2020

Why does Cillian Murphy from Batman look like Jab We Met’s Shahid who is just about to sing “Tum Se Hi”? pic.twitter.com/K7tuteNoR5 — Muhammad Mahroof (@Mahrooof98) July 22, 2020

