Television industry’s one of the most loved couple Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra’s separation and domestic feud came as a shocker for many. The actress made several allegations against him and his family including infidelity. Now the actress has shared a cryptic post on Instagram amidst the custody battle of their son Kavish.

Advertisement

Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki actress filed a case against her now estranged husband of domestic violence and extra-marital affair in June. He was arrested for allegedly beating up his wife and taken into custody. However, he was released on bail a day later.

Advertisement

Nisha Rawal shared a quote by Gaur Gopal Das that read, “If you speak too much, they’ll say you’re cheap. If you don’t speak as much, they’ll say you have an attitude. If you speak just as much as is required, they’ll say you’re mean. Whatever you do, they’ll always say something. Don’t allow what they’ll say to define your life.”

Sharing the quote, she captioned, “If this is what u needed to hear too…” Take a look at her post below:

Soon after Nisha Rawal shared the quote on Instagram, several of her followers agreed with her. One user even commented, “Kuch toh log kahenge! If it comes from people who don’t matter-it doesn’t matter.”

The actress’ post comes amidst her legal battle for son Kavish’s custody. Karan Mehra, on the other hand refuted all the charges against him levelled by Nisha. He went on to say that his wife orchestrated the entire incident to arm-twist him into coughing up a big amount as alimony.

To which Nisha Rawal during a conversation with Bombay Times said, “I don’t want any alimony. What will he provide me with that I haven’t given him? We built everything together. I started earning at a very young age and supported him throughout even before he became a part of Yeh Rishta. I have done so much work and whoever I collaborated with will vouch for the fact that Karan was in charge of the commercials.”

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Has Started Liking Shamita Shetty? Tejasswi Prakash Turns The Cupid!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube