Karan Mehra claims that he wants to protect his son, Kavish Mehra, from anything that is not good for him through his Instagram post that he uploaded, between ongoing domestic feud with his wife Nisha Rawal

The actor, on Wednesday, posted a cute reel on his Instagram account where he was seen playing with his son Kavish Mehra. Capturing the video the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) actor opened up about how he wanted to protect Kavish ‘from all evil’.

Karan Mehra posted a video that showed, how he played with Kavish when he was a toddler. The video showed a room full of toys where the father-son were sitting and the actor was shown saving his son from rolling over and falling on his head. The song Kokh Ke Rath Mein by Ananya Bhat was the one playing in the background.

Karan Mehra also captioned the video by saying, “100 days of emotional hurricanes of missing you my son (broken heart emoji). Hoping to reunite with you, being able to protect you from all evil and being the father that I am destined to be.”

The previous month also, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor posted a video where he was seen playing with his son on the floor together. He captioned this video saying, “75 days since I saw you last little Mehra @kavishmehra and counting.”

Nisha had charged the actor with domestic violence and had classified a police complaint against the actor earlier this year. Following the complaint, the actor was arrested in May and later released on bail. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame’s then wife had filed the complaint saying she was wounded because Karan pushed her head to the wall.

Responding to the allegations Karan Mehra claimed that he was being framed by her and also said that his son is not safe under her care.

Talking about her son’s birthday, Nisha said, “He called just once on Kavish’s birthday (June 18) on an actor’s friend’s number to wish him. He posted a picture of gifts he had ordered for Kavish on his birthday. I want to know why those gifts never reached our son. Let me tell you, he hasn’t called Kavish even once since his birthday.”

