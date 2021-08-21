Advertisement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal were one of loved couples in the television industry. The big fallout between the two came a shock to many. Nisha in June levelled several allegations against her husband Karan.

Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki actress accused her husband of physical abuse and got him arrested for the same. She also alleged that he banged her head against the wall, leading to serious injuries on her forehead. Now she has said that she doesn’t want alimony from him and wants to live an independent life.

During a conversation with the Bombay Times, Nisha Rawal said that her estranged husband Karan Mehra is not agreeing to her needs. She said, “I don’t want any alimony. What will he provide me with that I haven’t given him? We built everything together. I started earning at a very young age and supported him throughout even before he became a part of YRKKH. I have done so much work and whoever I collaborated with will vouch for the fact that Karan was in charge of the commercials. He took away all my jewellery and everything I got with me during our marriage. I have asked him to return the jewellery he has disposed of because I need to start my life again. Meri mom ke property ke papers bhi uske paas pade hue hain, which I want him to return. There’s nothing that I am asking for myself. I am an independent girl and will look after my child and me.”

Nisha also said that Karan has not spoken to their son Kavish since his birthday in June. She alleged that the presents Karan publicly said that he’d bought for Kavish never came in. The actress said, “He called just once on Kavish’s birthday (June 18) on an actor’s friend’s number to wish him. He posted a picture of gifts he had ordered for Kavish on his birthday. I want to know why those gifts never reached our son. Let me tell you, he hasn’t called Kavish even once since his birthday.”

Nisha Rawal had previously said that she tried to resolve their differences several times, planning staycations and even speaking to his parents, but the ‘final nail in the coffin was when he admitted to having an extramarital affair’.

