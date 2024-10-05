The television show Anupamaa, which airs on Star Plus and streams on Disney+Hotstar, is one of the most loved shows on Indian TV. The show has been ruling the TRP charts in the top 5 shows on TV ever since it premiered in 2020. However, the show has been in the news for major exits.

While Madalsa Sharma, who played Kavya, made an exit, even Vanraj Sudhandshu Pandey quit the show. Kedar Ashish, who played Toshu in the show, chose to move on and did the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Meanwhile, Muskan Bamne, who earlier played Pakhi, will now be seen in Bigg Boss 18.

Now, as per speculations, Anupamaa is going to take a huge leap, but Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly will not be leaving the show. But post leap; reports suggest that Shivangi Joshi, who has been loved as Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will join Anupamaa as the grown-up Aadhya, played by Aurra Bhatnagar currently.

Shivangi Joshi VS Rupali Ganguly’s Fee

Shivangi has been a part of Rajan Shahi’s production house for years as she played the lead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. At the same time, she used to charge 80K per episode for the show to play Naira, her paycheck before the exit was almost 1.5 lakh per episode! Meanwhile, her supposed new on-screen mother, Rupali Ganguly, charges 2 times. The Sarabhai VS Sarabhai actress is one of the highest-paid actresses on TV, charging 3 lakh per episode.

If Shivangi joins Anupamaa, she might enter the show at the same price to play one of the leads on the show. Shivangi was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 where she charged 15 lakh per week and was one of the highest-paid contestant in the history of the show!

Shivangi Joshi VS Rupali Ganguly’s Net Worth

Despite getting paid half of Rupali Ganguly as per assumptions, Shivangi Joshi enjoys a massive net worth 37 – 38 crore. Her total asset worth is almost 90% higher than Rupali Ganguly, who enjoys a net worth of 18 – 20 crore.

Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television, and the show is all set to take a leap with a massive makeover.

