Rupali Ganguly, who is currently ruling the TRP charts and the hearts of millions as Anupamaa, has been part of the entertainment world since 1985 (as a child artist), with a couple of breaks in between. The actress – born to director and screenwriter Anil Ganguly, has predominantly starred in television shows over featuring in films. But was this a conscious decision?

In a recent chat, the actress – who has also played unforgettable roles in shows like the villain Dr. Simran in the medical drama Sanjivani and Monisha Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, recently got candid about choosing TV over films despite being from a filmy family. Read on to know all the actress had to say.

During a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Rupali Ganguly recalled her struggling days and facing the casting couch when she attempted to enter the film industry. Talking about how this practice – which was standard at that time deterred her from entering the filmy world, she said, “Predominantly, the casting couch existed in the industry at that point of time. It did. Maybe some people did not come across it, but people like me, we did come across it, and we decided not to make that choice.”

In the same conversation, Rupali Ganguly also spoke about the discrimination she faced from her family and friends after choosing television over films. While revealing that she was initially perceived as a ‘failure,’ Rupali Ganguly said, “You are considered a failure because you come from a film family.” After imitating the reactions she received from some, the actress added, “At that time, I did feel small, but today I feel very proud. I feel very proud. My Anupamaa has given me that stature and position that I always dreamt of and hoped for. So Anupamaa is life changing for me.”

