Bigg Boss 17 has already begun and fans are loving the high-voltage drama. Now, there is another treat for viewers as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will be returning with the 11th season. The dance-based reality show invites celebrities to dance and win the hearts of millions. After 10 successful seasons, the makers will now be back with the 11th and we have the final list of contestants!

For the uninitiated, the 11th season will be judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora. It will be hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan. Wondering which celebrities will be participating this year? Read on!

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia aka Komolika will be participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She has already won Bigg Boss 5 and was a part of Nach Baliye 9. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress will have Vaibhav Ghughe as her choreographer.

Anjali Anand

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s Anjali Anand will also be seen in this year’s JDJ. The Dhai Kilo Prem actor was also part of the recently concluded Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Anjali’s choreographer would be Danny Fernandes.

Shoaib Ibrahim

Popular actor Shoaib Ibrahim will also be seen showing off his dancing skills. The actor is married to Dipika Kakar and has a son Ruhaan. He will be participating with choreographer Anuradha Iynger.

Shiv Thakare

Shiv fans are in for a treat as after Bigg Boss Marathi, Bigg Boss 16, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Shiv will now be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He has been teamed with Romsha Singh.

Sangeeta Phogat

Sangeeta Phogat will be seen for the first time in a reality show and her fans are eagerly awaiting. She is the younger sister of popular wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat. The sports star will have Bharat Pandurang Ghare as her choreographer.

Aamir Ali

Aamir Ali, who was recently seen in The Trial, will be part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The popular actor will be seen with choreographer Sneha Singh.

Rajiv Thakur

Comedian Rajiv Thakur will be seen dancing his heart out in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He was last seen in The Kapil Sharma Show and has Suchitra Sangare as his partner.

Adrija Sinha

Adrija Sinha made her debut with Manoj Bajpayee’s Bandaa and she was also a part of Super Dancer. She will be seen showing off her dancing skills alongside Akash Thapa.

Sreerama Chandra

Sreerama Chandra won hearts as a singer in Indian Idol 5. How will he be as a dancer? Only time can tell. He is also popular for singing Subhanallah from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

Tanishaa Mukerji

Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji will be seen impressing the audience with her moves. She has been part of Bigg Boss 7 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Tanishaa’s choreographer would be Tarun Raj Nihlani.

Karuna Pandey

Karuna Pandey is an actress and will be seen with Vivek Chachere as her choreographer.

