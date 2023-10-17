Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss has returned to Television and fans cannot keep calm. After a successful season of Bigg Boss OTT, makers are now back with the 17th season of Bigg Boss. The Salman-hosted show always promises unlimited drama and high-voltage fights.

In the latest episode, Archana Gautam claimed that fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar is lying about not knowing that his ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya was participating in Bigg Boss. Archana claimed in the video that Abhishek plans to stage a hate-to-love relationship with Isha, an angle that works great for Bigg Boss.

The clip shared by Archana shows Abhishek saying that he wasn’t aware that Isha would be on the show. She captioned the post, “bhut jhuta hai bhai yeh Abhishek toh ab dekho duniya ko kya dikha raha hai ki esse sharif koi nahi. Janta pagal nahi sab dikhta hai planning ka game (Abhishek is a big liar, see what he is showing to the world. The public is not a fool, they can see the planning game).”

Archana can be heard saying in the video, “Kitna jhoot bologe yar. Tumne bola nahi tha ki yar Isha aarahi hai. Tum bol rahe ho ki mere ko pata hi nahi tha ki Isha aarahi hai. Maine kaha fir kya karna ka plan hai. Kahta hai main soch raha hu pahle ladai kar leta hu usse full, emotional type ka fir last mein pyaar kar lunga. Logo ko different bhi dikh jayega ki dono mein jhagda tha fir pyaar hogaya (How much will you lie, Abhishek! You had told me that Isha is coming. Now you are saying that you didn’t know Isha was coming. I had asked you about your plan. He had said, ‘I am planning to fight with her in the beginning and will then love her at last. People will find it different that how the two were at loggerheads first and then fell in love)’.”

The final contestants of this season are Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Navid Sole, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sunny Arya, Sonia Bansal, Khanzaadi, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, and Isha Malviya.

