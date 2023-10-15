Tonight, Salman Khan welcomed 17 contestants to the controversial house during the grand premiere of the Bigg Boss 17. The superstar launched TV’s most-loved and most-anticipated reality show, which has returned with its 17th edition. While it was a fun-filled night, fans have been sharing their views on the show on Twitter. Scroll down to read Bigg Boss 17 launch’s Twitter review.

ICYMI, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya have entered the show.

Expressing their views on Bigg Boss 17 contestants, netizens have called first housemate Mannara Chopra ‘overacting ki factory’ while already declaring comedian Munawar Faruqui the winner of the show and of everyone’s hearts. On the other hand, social media users have called Navid Sole, “Karan Johar ka body double,” and Ankita Lokhande’s fans can’t stop showering praises on the actress while calling her the only reason to watch the show.

A Twitter user wrote, “Review No. : 1 Bigg Boss 17 Premier. It was not that good but also was not that bad….The thing is everyone looks so prepared and not real let’s see ahead what happens next… #Munnawar was funny but poking was not cool also he seems to be in game already…”

While another said, “#Mannara was overacting and was giving too much expression just to… #Niel was boring and shant… #AiswaryaSharma trying to be oversmart and like dekho main kitni acchi hu types… #Tehlka is too much overconfident and talkative… #Isha and #Abishek’s Fight seems to be staged.”

#Mannara was overacting and was giving too much expression just to..#Niel was boring and shant..#AiswaryaSharma trying to be oversmart and like dekho main kitni acchi hu types..#Tehlka is too much overconfident and talkative..#Isha and #Abishek's Fight seems to be staged — Suraj Kolekar ShivFan ❤️🤗 (@ShivThakareFC6) October 15, 2023

“TBH I only like neil personality wise shant aur mature lga and game wise Ankita aur Rinku. And excited to see the game of munawar, Aishwarya and mannara… Aagey dekhte hai kya ho…#Biggboss17. #BiggBoss” read another comment.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the 17 contestants of Bigg Boss 17? Do let us know.

