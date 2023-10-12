Bigg Boss 17 has been creating quite a hype over the internet, with fans discussing who all will get locked up in the famous BB house this time. Bigg Boss is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows in Indian Television, and it promises drama like no other.

Now, the wait is slowly drawing to an end as in just three days, Salman Khan will be back with another season of his popular reality show.

While we already informed readers about the tentative Bigg Boss 17 contestant list, it looks like some more popular names like Munawar Faruqui and Scoop Fame Jigna Vora have been added to the list!

Jigna Vora

A report revealed that former journalist Jigna Vora, whose life was recently featured in Karishma Tanna starrer Scoop will be a part of Bigg Boss 17. The series received much praise and was directed by Hansal Mehta.

Munawar Faruqui

Another name that has emerged is Munawar Faruqui, who has spent time in jail, both in real life and in the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show Lockk Up. Munawar is the winner of Lockk Up and is a comedian by profession.

YouTubers Anurag Dobhal and Sunny Arya

According to Indian Express, Anurag Dobhal, a motovlogger who goes on adventure trips on his bike, will also be a part of BB 17. Another contestant will be Sunny Arya, who is a comedian.

Mannara Chopra

Another big name entering the BB house is Priyanka Chopra‘s cousin Mannara Chopra. She made headlines after the Thiragabadara Saami director allegedly kissed her forcibly.

Miss India Manasvi Mamgai

Miss India Manasvi Mamgai will also be seen gracing the show. She was recently seen in Kajol’s The Trial.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

TV stars Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will also reportedly be seen in Bigg Boss 17.

Armaan Malik

Unconfirmed reports also claim that Youtuber Armaan Malik will be in the show with his wife, Payal Malik. There are also rumors that Elvish Yadav’s former girlfriend Kirti Mehra and YouTuber Faiz Baloch will be in the show.

Actors Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Udaariyaan fame Isha Malviya have also been roped in, while her former boyfriend Abhishek Kumar. However, we have no official confirmation on the same.

