Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood, who has now become a massive name in Hollywood as well. She’s married to singer Nick Jonas and has been living in California for the last few years. On to the series of events, there’s a video doing the rounds online where she’s talking about her crush, Tupac Shakur, and netizens are trolling her and making fun of her American accent and dragging Tusshar Kapoor and Govinda’s name in the comments. Scroll below to read the scoop.

PeeCee enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with over 89 million followers on Instagram. She is among the most followed Indian women celebrities and often gives a sneak peek into her luxurious lifestyle on the platform.

Now, talking about the throwback video, a Reddit page named Bollywood Memes shared a clip of Priyanka Chopra’s Grazia interview where she’s talking about her first crush. And can you guess who it was? It was none other than the legendary Tupac Shakur.

The troll page captioned her video, “TUSSHAR KAPOOR AS 2PAC SHAKUR IN “THE WIDOW IN A BLACK DRESS” 💯”. Take a look at the post below:

Reacting to Priyanka Chopra’s video, a user on Reddit commented, “Its the stupid Accent she uses now which is totally fake vibes and off puting 🤷‍♂️”

Another user said, “Yes yes yes! People go on about her fake accent but she has lived in the US for so long. The switch is evident. It’s bound to happen within India too. You develop the state accent if you move. These people have probably never stepped out of their four walls”

A third commented, “Aunty ji trying hard to get english validation. That fake accent😒”

A fourth commented, “Arre ami toh american hu, mera celebrity crush bhi american hona chahiye… Govinda bolugi toh sab fuddu samjenge 😂”

What do you think about netizens comparing Tupac Shakur to Tusshar Kapoor after Priyanka Chopra spoke about her crush on him? Tell us in the space below.

