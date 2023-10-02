Sharmila Tagore is the matriarch of the Pataudi family, with members from different religious and cultural backgrounds. The Bengali-born actress – who married Mansoor Ali Khan – the Nawab of Pataudi, in December 1968, has a perfectly blended family where two of her three kids have Hindu spouses – Saif Ali Khan is married to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan to Kunal Kemmu. And now, she’s opened up about the dynamics.

During a recent chat with Twinkle Khanna, the veteran actress got candid about her blended family and the threats her family – the Tagores- had received when she decided to marry ‘Tiger’ Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Read on to know all she had to say.

While conversing with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India, the ‘Badshah’ actress quizzed Sharmila Tagore about being the matriarch of a blended family and how she manages them all. However, before that, she asked the veteran actress about an incident from her past. This was of her parents receiving death threats after she decided to marry Mansoor Ali Khan – a Muslim man.

Acknowledging the reports of her parent receiving threats of being gunned down were accurate, Sharmila Tagore recalled the menacing words of the threat they received: “Yes, bullets shall speak.” Talking about their wedding – and the other trouble they faced, the veteran actress said, “My family had organized the wedding at Fort William because they were very worried about what might happen since there were a lot of threats and things. But, Fort Williams last minute because some of the baraats that were coming had some Army connection. So last minute, they found some Ambassador friend’s big house.”

During the same conversation, while talking about her blended family, Sharmila said, “They all live in their own homes with their own adjustments. All want to keep in touch, basically. So, I really don’t have much to do with it.”

