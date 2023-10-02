Shah Rukh Khan is a man to treasure. He acts, and he hypnotises you. He speaks, and he mesmerises you. The actor has always been a witty charmer and a man of brilliant humour. He would take digs at you on your face, but you wouldn’t help to decode that classic sarcasm.

We caught hold of an old video of the actor getting irked at a journo for constantly nagging him to clear the allegations that are constantly made at him, and his loyalty towards the nation is questioned. SRK tried to dodge the conversation, but it seems like the journalist kept insisting.

It was then Shah Rukh Khan gave a stern and irked reply. The journo asked, “Ek baar clear bolna chahiye naa.” SRK said, “Kya bolun ki main deshbhakt hoon, main patriotic hoon? That I am Indian by heart? What should I say?” The journalist insisted, “Apne dil ki baat jo hai.”

The Pathaan actor then roared, “It is sad for anyone to have to say that…I am not gonna sit down and tell people every time that I am patriotic. I am who I am. And I am an India with great pride and great flamboyance; nobody can take that away from me. I will not give proof of this because of some stupid people. I never will, I never have, I never need to. Because every Indian understands.”

The clip from this old interview resurfaced on the internet recently and was shared by Akash Banerjee on his Instagram account. Netizens reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s sharp sense of words and felt that he called the journo stupid on her face!

A user wrote, “Stupid toh bol Diya na muh par.” Another comment read, “SRK always schools those in the most witty fashion possible, who try to incite him to try and get a controversial comment.” A third comment read, “Aur thodi der baith jati srk k sath, toh resign kra deta yeh is mahila ko.”

A comment read, “@iamsrk is the true blood Pathan! Fearless and straightforward – love him for that. I come from a lineage of Hindu pathaans so resonate with him completely!” A user was bowled with his reply and wrote, “Fanaa hone ki ijaazat nahi li jaati, Ye watan ki mohabbat hai Janaab, pooch kar nahi ki jaati!” Another comment read, “Shayad Patrakaar ko sharm aani chahiye aisa sawal poochne par ki aap is desh se prem karte ho ki nahi!”

Another irked user wrote, “Why should anyone have to justify their love for our country? We all feel patriotic when our athletes do well, when we win matches, when our space missions are successful, when our journalists, authors, economists, actors win international awards, when our films gets international recognition, when our art and culture are admired etc.”

