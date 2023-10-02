Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been on a record-breaking spree ever since the film was released. Every new day has a new chapter in the history of record books and mostly the actor is beating his previous records from Pathaan to create some new numbers and outshine his last performance at the box office.

Now, with a new day, there is a new record waiting for King Khan. His Atlee directorial has claimed the top spot for the highest-grossing films in West Bengal. King Khan’s film has collected over 40 crore in the territory.

With Jawan’s 40 crore, Shah Rukh Khan has surpassed Pathaan’s 35 crore in the territory and claimed the top spot for Highest Indian Net Grosser in West Bengal.

Interestingly, Jawan saw an uproar in the territory even before the film was released. The state offered 2.15 AM and 5 AM shows initially and tried to accommodate the huge demand for the film before the release was due. In fact to make way for Shah Rukh Khan’s thunder, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 was left to a bare minimum.

Before Jawan’s release, Gadar 2‘s screen count in West Bengal suffered. Sunny Deol was left with only 22 shows as 100 shows were transferred for the SRK starrer. Now, it seems like it was a well-calculated move since the film has grabbed the top spot for the Highest Indian Net Grosser In West Bengal.

Currently, West Bengal’s capital, Kolkata is running 205 shows, and it would be interesting to see how the film would fare on Gandhi Jayanti’s National Holiday in the territory. But clearly West Bengal is singing “Ami Tor Haire Byapok Hoye Re Byapok Fan Ho Gaya” To Shah Rukh Khan.

