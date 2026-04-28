Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla is aiming to hit the 150 crore milestone at the Indian box office. The Bollywood horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan enjoyed good footfall on second Tuesday, courtesy of the discounted ticket prices. Scroll below for the day 12 early trends.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 12 Early Trends

The makers have announced BOGO ticket prices from Tuesday, April 28 till May 3, 2026. According to early trends, Bhooth Bangla made most of the opportunity, adding around 4.5-5.5 crore net to its kitty. It saw a 12.5-37.5% jump compared to 4 crore raked in on the second Monday. There was competition from Dhurandhar 2, and Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 but both the rivals are earning on the lower end, so there’s no major threat.

The overall collection in India has wrapped around 135.66-136.66 crore net, as per estimates. Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav co-starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 120 crore and is already a box office success. It is now aiming to beat The Raja Saab (146.04 crore) and become the 6th highest-grossing horror-comedy of all time in India.

Bhooth Bangla will face competition from Junaid Khan’s Ek Din starting May 1, 2026. That’s not it; it will also battle against Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji, which is witnessing amazing trends and is also set to release in the Hindi belt coming Friday.

Here is the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.68 crore

Day 8: 6.4 crore

Day 9: 11.72 crore

Day 10: 13.36 crore

Day 11: 4 crore

Day 12: 4.5-5.5 crore (estimates)

Total: 135.66-136.66 crore

Knocks down Sky Force!

Bhooth Bangla has also surpassed the lifetime of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force (134.93 crore) With that, the horror comedy has emerged as his 4th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. The next target is to beat OMG 2 and officially enter the top 3.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 5: 198.41 crore Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crore OMG 2: 150 crore Bhooth Bangla: 135.66-136.66 crore (estimates) Sky Force: 134.93 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crore Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crore Jolly LLB 3: 65.61 crore Ram Setu: 64 crore

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 11: Enters 200 Crore Club, Now Aims Akshay Kumar’s Top 10 Highest-Grossers Of All Time!

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