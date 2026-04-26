Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Manoj Joshi’s reunion is being loved by cine-goers across the globe. Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla has swiftly crossed the 175 crore mark worldwide. It has also emerged as Akki’s 4th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the day 9 update.

Enjoys the Saturday boost overseas!

The second weekend arrived like a blessing for the horror-comedy. Bhooth Bangla remained the leading choice of audience, surpassing Dhurandhar 2 and Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 even at the international box office. It collected 6 crore gross on the second Saturday.

The cumulative total at the overseas box office reaches 41.50 crore gross. The trends are fantastic, which means another bumper day is on the cards. Tabu and Mithila Palkar co-starrer is on track to clock a half-century.

Beats Sky Force & Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide!

The worldwide box office collection has surged to 175.24 crore gross after 9 days. This includes 134.25 crore from India. Bhooth Bangla left behind the global lifetime of Jolly LLB 3 (170.26 crore) and Sky Force (174.21 crore) to become Akshay Kumar’s 4th highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era. The next target will be to enter the 200 crore club, post which it will compete against OMG 2.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films at the post-COVID box office (worldwide gross):

Housefull 5 – 304.12 crore Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crore OMG 2 – 220 crore Bhooth Bangla: 175.24 crore (9 days) Sky Force – 174.21 crore Jolly LLB 3 – 170.26 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 149.64 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 111.64 crore Samrat Prithviraj – 90.24 crore Ram Setu – 83.02 crore

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 9 Summary

India net: 113.8 crore

India gross: 134.25 crore

Overseas gross: 41.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 175.24 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 10 Advance Booking: 1.8 Lakh Tickets Sold, Akshay Kumar Starrer Competes With Its Opening Day!

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