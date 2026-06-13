Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has had a steady run at the box office. It is now facing strong competition at the Indian box office and will soon wrap up its theatrical journey. Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer has already gained the plus verdict with 26% profits. Scroll below for the day 29 update!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 29

According to estimates, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do collected just 2 lakh on day 29 at the Indian box office. It has witnessed a reduction in screen count due to the arrival of Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, along with the already existing rivals like Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Bhooth Bangla, among others.

The total collection in India reaches 59.18 crore. It will wrap up as the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, as surpassing O’Romeo (83.35 crore) will not be possible. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 69.83 crore.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 33.75 crore

Week 2: 15.08 crore

Week 3: 9.21 crore

Week 4: 1.12 crore

Day 29: 2 lakh

Total: 59.18 crore

It’s a box office success!

Made on a budget of 47 crore, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has earned 59.18 crore net in India. It has raked in returns of 12.18 crore, which converts to 26% in profit percentage.

With the arrival of Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon’s Cocktail 2, it will likely be pushed out of theatres. But all’s well, as it will be concluding as a plus affair.

Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 29 Summary

Budget: 47 crore

India net: 59.18 crore

ROI: 26%

India gross: 69.83 crore

Verdict: Plus

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