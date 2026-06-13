The expectations were huge from Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina led Main Vaapas Aaunga. Unfortunately, the period romantic drama has opened to a lukewarm response. It has scored the 9th highest opening in the career of director Imtiaz Ali. Scroll below for the day 1 report!

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 1

According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected 1.15 crore net on day 1. It should have ideally made a much higher opening, considering Diljit Dosanjh’s star pull. Besides, the trailer had received a positive response.

However, it is to be noted that there’s strict competition in the Hindi belt. There’s a constant battle for footfalls against Chand Mera Dil, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Bhooth Bangla, among others. Sharvari and Vedang Raina co-starrer has been allotted only 2,300 screens across the nation.

Including GST, the gross opening lands at 1.35 crore. All eyes are now on the weekend growth. It remains crucial for the period action drama to pick up the momentum and build a niche before it faces competition from Cocktail 2 next week.

Imtiaz Ali’s 9th highest opener!

The fate has simply been disappointing. Mai Vaapas Aaunga even failed to beat Diljit Dosanjh’s 2007 film, Jab We Met’s opening of 1.75 crore. It has scored the 9th highest opening of Imtiaz Ali’s career, ahead of Socha Na Tha.

Check out the opening day collection of Imtiaz Ali’s films at the Indian box office (net earnings):

Jab Harry Met Sejal: 15.25 crore Love Aaj Kal (2020): 12.4 crore Rockstar: 11 crore Tamasha: 10.87 crore Love Aaj Kal (2009): 8.02 crore Highway: 3.75 crore Jab We Met: 1.75 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 1.15 crore Socha Na Tha: 22 lakh

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 1.15 crore

India gross: 1.35 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tumbadchi Manjula Box Office Collection Day 8: Becomes 6th Successful Marathi Film Of 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News