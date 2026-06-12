Ram Charan led Peddi is shining bright in the Telugu belt, but has unfortunately failed to attract the desired footfalls in the Hindi version. Its opening week has concluded with a lukewarm response, much lower compared to RRR co-star NTR Jr’s Devara. Scroll below for a detailed box office comparison!

How much did Devara earn in its opening week?

Back in 2024, the Telugu action drama Devara, which also starred Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady, earned the plus verdict at the Hindi box office. It in opening week, it had collected an impressive 48.27 crore net, which is about 56.95 crore in gross total. Its lifetime collection had concluded at 68.14 crore.

Peddi Hindi Box Office Day 8 Collection!

The buzz had been underwhelming in the Hindi belt, since the release date. Netizens also expressed their disappointment over Janhvi Kapoor‘s character. Despite the 8-day extended opening week, Peddi collected only 17.4 crore net, which is around 20.53 crore in gross earnings.

Clearly, Ram Charan’s Peddi has registered a 64% lower opening week than NTR Jr’s Devara. It looks like the Telugu star is heading for another disappointment after Game Change, which had collected 34.44 crore in its debut week in the Hindi belt. The 2025 release had wrapped up its lifetime at 37.47 crore net with a flop verdict.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Peddi in the Hindi version (net collection):

Day 1: 3 crore

Day 2: 2.25 crore

Day 3: 2.8 crore

Day 4: 3.85 crore

Day 5: 1.5 crore

Day 6: 1.65 crore

Day 7: 1.25 crore

Day 8: 1.1 crore

Total: 17.40 crore

More about Peddi

The Telugu sports action drama also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, Ravi Kishan, and Divyenndu, among others. It is produced by IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

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