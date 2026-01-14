Jagapathi Babu’s new spiritual drama, Anantha, has taken an unexpected route to release. After appearing in Mirai, the actor was gearing up for a theatrical comeback with this film. But the movie could not secure a proper theatre run and has now arrived directly on OTT. This sudden shift surprised his fans, who can now watch the film from the comfort of their homes.

When & Where To Watch Anantha On OTT?

The Telugu divine movie Anantha has started its streaming on JioHotstar from January 13, 2026. Viewers can also watch the movie in Hindi and Tamil. The shared poster also states that overseas viewers can watch the film on Simply South and Shemaroo Me.

Anantha: Director, Cast, Plot & Storyline

Anantha movie marks the comeback of senior filmmaker Suresh Krissna after a long break. His last release was in 2012, so Anantha is seen as an important return.

Jagapathi Babu plays the main role. Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Y. G. Mahendran, and Thalaivasal Vijay appear in important parts. Their performances add emotional depth to the film.

This time, he has made a spiritual drama that focuses on faith, devotion, and personal transformation. There are no typical commercial highs. Instead, the film brings together five linked stories inspired by the teachings of Sathya Sai Baba. Each story deals with how people look for guidance during difficult moments.

The music is composed by Deva, whose background score sets the spiritual tone. Pa Vijay wrote the lyrics for the Tamil version, while Ramajogayya Sastry wrote them for the Telugu version. Sanjay B. L. handled the cinematography, and S. Richard edited the film.

Anantha may not be a typical commercial release, but it aims to offer a peaceful and emotional viewing experience. With Jagapathi Babu and Suhasini in key roles, the film hopes to connect with viewers who enjoy spiritual stories.

Check Out The Trailer Of Anantha Below:

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (January 12 – January 18): Kalamkaval, Mastiii 4, Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials, & More To Stream Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News