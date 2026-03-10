The Kerala Story 2, starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, has emerged as a clean success at the Indian box office. Made on a controlled budget, the film has performed decently so far. After concluding the second weekend, the film maintained a fair pace on the second Monday. Overall, it has earned close to 35 crore net, and it is all set to surpass Border 2’s returns. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

How much did The Kerala Story 2 earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

The Hindi drama earned an estimated 1.85 crore on the second Monday, day 11. Compared to the second Friday, day 8’s 2.7 crore, it displayed a drop of 31.48%. Overall, it has earned 34.5 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 40.71 crore gross. It has 9 days more to go until Dhurandhar 2 arrives, thus the 50 crore net mark is still within reach.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 22.9 crore

Day 8 – 2.7 crore

Day 9 – 3.75 crore

Day 10 – 3.3 crore

Day 11 – 1.85 crore

Total – 34.5 crore

Soon to surpass Border 2’s box office returns

The Kerala Story 2 was reportedly made at a budget of 28 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 34.5 crore net so far, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 6.5 crore. Calculated further, it equals 23.21% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

With 23.21% returns, The Kerala Story 2 is all set to surpass Border 2’s returns. Made on a budget of 275 crore, Border 2 has earned 362.11 crore net so far, enjoying 31.65% returns. From the present position, the film is expected to close its run at around 363.04 crore net, thus delivering returns of up to 32.01%. To overtake Border 2’s returns, The Kerala Story sequel must earn 37 crore net, which will push its returns to 32.14%. So, it needs just 2.5 crore more, which will be achieved like a cakewalk.

Box office summary:

Budget – 28 crore

India net collection – 34.5 crore

ROI – 6.5 crore

ROI% – 23.21%

Verdict – Plus

