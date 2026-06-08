Backrooms opening with record collections helped it a lot, but it is now suffering due to mixed word of mouth. The film, however, is achieving massive feats at the domestic and worldwide box office. After giving A24 its record-breaking debut last weekend, it has once again set a record for the studio. It has achieved this massive feat by beating Marty Supreme and hitting a major milestone worldwide, a first for any film released by A24. Keep scrolling for the deets.

On track to hit $150 million at the North American box office

The Kane Parsons movie collected a solid $25.9 million in its 2nd three-day weekend at the North American box office, despite mixed word of mouth. The film experienced a harsh 68.2% decline from its opening weekend domestically, but still recorded the 5th-largest second weekend ever for an R-rated horror movie. In 10 days, the horror movie has hit $135.1 million at the North American box office.

Backrooms crosses $200 million worldwide!

According to reports, Backrooms collected a strong $24.5 million at the international box office in its second three-day weekend. It has a better hold overseas than in North America, as the film dropped just 33.7% from its opening weekend. Internationally, Backrooms has reached $77.6 million in cume across 51 markets. Allied to the $135.1 million domestic cume, the worldwide total has reached $212.7 million, crossing the $200 million milestone [via Box Office Mojo].

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $135.1 million

International – $77.6 million

Worldwide – $212.7 million

First film in A24’s history to cross the $200 million milestone worldwide

Backrooms has become the first A24 movie to cross the $200 million worldwide milestone. It has also become the all-time highest-grossing A24 movie at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed Marty Supreme’s global haul to achieve this feat. For the record, Marty Supreme collected $191.3 million, making it the all-time highest-grossing film ever released by A24.

The Kane Parsons-helmed horror movie is tracking to gross between $300 million and $340 million worldwide. It will be an outstanding record set by the horror movie. Backrooms was released on May 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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