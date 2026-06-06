When the first Despicable Me movie was released in the year 2010, the animated comedy not only received positive reviews from critics but also performed well at the box office. The Sergio Pablos-directed feature currently holds an 80% critics’ score and 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. At the global box office, it earned $544.2 million against a $69 million budget. It was followed by three Despicable Me sequels and two Minions prequels.

Minions and Monsters, the seventh installment in the highly profitable franchise, is all set for a theatrical release in the U.S. on July 1, 2026. As of now, the highest-grossing film in the overall Despicable Me franchise is the 2015 prequel, Minions, which earned $1.159 billion worldwide. It will be interesting to see how close Minions and Monsters can get to this massive total and whether it can even surpass it to become the franchise’s top-grossing entry. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at how much the upcoming film would need to earn worldwide to take the Despicable Me franchise past the $6 billion mark as per Box Office Mojo.

Despicable Me Franchise – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Despicable Me (2010): $544.2 million

Despicable Me 2 (2013): $970.8 million

Despicable Me 3 (2017): $1.035 billion

Despicable Me 4 (2024): $972 million

Minions (2015): $1.159 billion

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022): $940.5 million

From the figures above, it is clear that the worldwide gross of all six installments in the Despicable Me film series is $5.62 billion. So, for Minions and Monsters to take the franchise past the $6 billion worldwide mark, it would need to earn around $380 million globally.

Given the franchise’s box-office track record, its per-film worldwide average is around $937 million. So, it appears highly likely that Minions & Monsters will comfortably surpass the $380 million mark and take the Despicable Me franchise past the $6 billion milestone at the global box office. The final box office outcome will become clearer after its theatrical release.

What’s Minions & Monsters About?

Directed by franchise veteran Pierre Coffin, the prequel is set against the backdrop of 1920s Hollywood and is about how the Minions search for frightening creatures to make their monster movie. Later, they must team up to save the planet after unleashing monsters into this world.

Minions & Monsters Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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