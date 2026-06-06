More than three decades ago, Pixar’s Toy Story launched with the first film in 1995. The John Lasseter-directed animated comedy currently holds a rare 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and was a big box-office hit. It grossed $401.2 million worldwide on a $30 million budget, earning a staggering 13.4x its budget. The next three installments were also commercially successful ventures, with the third and fourth Toy Story films crossing the $1 billion worldwide mark.

As of now, the combined worldwide gross of the four films within the main Toy Story franchise is over $2.8 billion. And now, fans are waiting with bated breath for the arrival of Toy Story 5, which is set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026.

Now, let’s take a look at how much Toy Story 5 must earn worldwide to become Pixar’s highest-grossing film of all time at the global box office.

Pixar’s Highest-Grossing Film (Worldwide)

At the time of writing, Pixar’s highest-grossing film in terms of worldwide earnings is the coming-of-age animated sequel, Inside Out 2, as per Box Office Mojo. While the first film, Inside Out (2015), grossed $859.1 million worldwide , the 2024 sequel earned a massive $1.699 billion globally.

Can Toy Story 5 Outgross Inside Out 2?

For Toy Story 5 to become Pixar’s highest-grossing movie ever, it must earn more than $1.699 billion worldwide. According to a recent projection by Box Office Pro, Toy Story 5 is tracking to earn between $150 million and $175 million in its opening weekend in North America. If it meets this projection, it will deliver the biggest opening weekend in the Toy Story franchise’s history and beat Toy Story 4’s $120.9 million domestic debut.

Assuming Toy Story 5 delivers the same opening weekend-to-global earnings multiplier of 8.9x as Toy Story 4, and provided that it gets similar support from international markets, it can finish its worldwide run in the $1.335-1.558 billion range. In that case, it would need around $141-364 million more to surpass Inside Out 2’s $1.699 billion haul. That said, these are just early multiplier-based projections, and the film’s final worldwide total will be clear only after its theatrical release on June 19.

What Is Toy Story 5 About?

Directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris, Toy Story 5 is about how Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang face a new challenge as Bonnie becomes attached to a tablet named Lilypad. When technology threatens to disrupt traditional playtime, the toys must prove their relevance. The voice cast includes Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, alongside Greta Lee as Lilypad.

Toy Story 5 Trailer

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