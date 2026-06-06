James Handy is one of the most recognized and reliable names in Hollywood in terms of supporting roles. The actor has appeared in numerous films, ranging from blockbuster franchises to family adventures and thrillers. He has worked in the industry across various roles on multiple commercial hits for more than 4 decades. Though he has never been the leading man, his performances hold a special place in his audiences’ hearts.

Here we have listed James Handy’s five highest-grossing movies worldwide as per Box Office Mojo.

1. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Joseph Kosinski Worldwide Gross: $1.49 billion

$1.49 billion IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Streaming On: Paramount+

Tom Cruise stars in the spy-action film Top Gun: Maverick, which is the highest-grossing film in James Handy’s career. He played the role of Rear Admiral Gentry, one of the senior military officials tasked with overseeing the lead Maverick’s mission. The film became a global phenomenon with massive gross global earnings of approximately $1.49 billion.

2. Logan (2017)

Director: James Mangold

James Mangold Worldwide Gross: $619 million

$619 million IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Streaming On: Disney+, Prime Video

Hugh Jackman‘s superhero-themed film was released in 2017 and was a box-office success, grossing 619 million worldwide. In the story, aging Wolverine provides protection to young mutants from powerful enemies. Handy played a doctor who worked for Transigen, an organization experimenting on mutant children.

3. Jumanji (1995)

Director: Joe Johnston

Joe Johnston Worldwide Gross: $263 million

$263 million IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Streaming On: Netflix, Prime Video

The most beloved jungle adventure film was released in 1995, and it featured Robin Williams in the lead role. The story centers on a man who gets trapped in a magical board game. James Handy played the character of a gun shop clerk in the film. He had a short yet memorable supporting role in the fantasy film. It became a family favorite, and people lined up at theaters, resulting in worldwide grosses of $263 million.

4. Unbreakable (2000)

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan Worldwide Gross: $248 million

$248 million IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Streaming On: Prime Video

The psychological thriller film featured Bruce Willis in the lead role. The plot revolved around a man who attains extraordinary abilities after surviving a deadly train accident. In the film, Handy played a minister who has a deep conversation with the lead as part of his self-discovery. The film performed well at the box office, grossing $248 million worldwide.

5. Arachnophobia (1990)

Director: Frank Marshall

Frank Marshall Worldwide Gross: $53 million

$53 million IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Streaming On: Prime Video

The horror-comedy film was released in 1990 and was based on a deadly spider infestation in a small town. Handy’s role as the local sheriff heightened the suspense as residents sought the truth behind the dangerous situation. The film did well at the box office, grossing $53 million worldwide; later, it became a cult classic.

The combined success of these movies displays James Handy’s fulfilling career spanning decades. His contributions to numerous big Hollywood productions helped make him one of the most recognized faces in the industry. His long career proves that great ensembles are built on the shoulders of a talented supporting cast.

The veteran actor passed away recently, reportedly in a violent incident at his home in Los Angeles.

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