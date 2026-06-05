Veteran Hollywood actor James Handy, known for his roles in films such as Top Gun: Maverick, Jumanji, and Logan, has died at the age of 81. Authorities confirmed that the actor was found with multiple stab wounds at his residence in Tarzana, Los Angeles, in a case that has shocked the entertainment industry.

What Happened To James Handy? Police Reveal Details Of Fatal Stabbing

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call early Wednesday morning reporting “unknown trouble” at Handy’s home. When police arrived at the scene, they found the actor unconscious in the front yard with severe stab wounds to the chest.

Emergency responders transported Handy to a nearby hospital, where he was later declared dead. Investigators have described the incident as violent and are continuing to examine the circumstances leading up to the attack. Authorities also reported that the initial emergency call contained alarming and unusual statements, prompting immediate police response, as per BBC.

James Handy Death Investigation: Suspect Arrested In Connection With Killing

Police have arrested 44-year-old Michael Gledhill in connection with the case. According to The Sunday Guardian, Gledhill is the son of Handy’s girlfriend and was living at the same residence.

Law enforcement stated that Gledhill remained at the scene and identified himself to responding officers for killing “the man of sin,” calling himself “son of man,” as per People. He was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of murder. Detectives have said the incident appears to be isolated, with no ongoing threat to the public, but the investigation is still active.

James Handy Career Highlights: From Jumanji to Top Gun: Maverick

James Handy built a long and steady career in Hollywood spanning more than four decades. His film credits included Jumanji, Arachnophobia, K-9, The Rocketeer, Guarding Tess, Logan, and Top Gun: Maverick.

On television, he appeared in many well-known shows, including Law & Order, The West Wing, Alias, NCIS, Castle, CSI: NY, and The X-Files. Because of his ability to play different roles on screen, he became a household name.

With more than 150 cinematic credits and a 40-year career, the actor established himself as one of the most esteemed performers. His contributions to the film business spanning generations will always be remembered.

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