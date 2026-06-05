The survival thriller Fall surprised audiences in 2022 with its simple yet terrifying story of two friends trapped atop a towering radio mast. After becoming a box office success and later finding an even bigger audience on streaming, the franchise is now returning with a brand-new chapter.

Lionsgate has officially released the first trailer for Fall 2: Deadpoint, giving fans a closer look at the sequel’s dangerous new setting, fresh characters, and life-threatening survival challenge.

Fall 2: Deadpoint Plot: What Happens In The Sequel?

This time, the story moves away from the radio tower and heads to Thailand. The movie follows Jax Hunter, played by Harriet Slater, who is still dealing with the loss of her sister. Hoping to honor her sister’s memory and find peace, Jax joins Luce, played by Arsema Thomas, on a challenging adventure at Mount Kwan.

Two friends decide to walk on a famous plank high above the ground. At first, what feels like an adventurous challenge changes everything when an accident leaves them stuck with no other way to get back down easily. Both extremely scared and tired, they will have to team up and work together, helping each other as they try to survive and find a way home, escaping.

Fall 2: Deadpoint Trailer Breakdown: New Location & Bigger Dangers

The trailer showcases breathtaking mountain views, narrow climbing routes, unstable platforms, and several nerve-wracking moments designed to trigger the viewer’s fear of heights. While the first film focused on isolation atop a tower, the sequel appears to expand the scale with dangerous terrain and unpredictable natural hazards.

The recently released poster also teases the danger awaiting the characters. The two climbers crossing a damaged suspension bridge spanning massive cliffs are seen, underscoring the movie’s theme of survival in extreme conditions.

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Fall 2: Deadpoint Cast: Who Stars In The Survival Thriller?

Alongside Slater and Thomas, the cast also includes Tom Brittney. Original Fall stars Virginia Gardner and Grace Caroline Currey have also been listed among the cast, though their exact roles have not yet been revealed.

The sequel is directed by Michael and Peter Spierig, known for films such as Predestination and Jigsaw. The screenplay comes from Fall creators Scott Mann and Jonathan Frank, helping maintain a connection to the original movie.

Fall 2: Deadpoint Release Date & Franchise Future

Fans won’t have to wait too long to see the next chapter. Fall 2: Deadpoint is set to arrive exclusively in theaters on September 2, 2026, after a slight delay from its previously announced release date.

The future of the franchise is already taking shape, with a third film reportedly in development, as per THR. That means the story introduced in Deadpoint could play a bigger role in expanding the survival thriller series.

Why Fall 2: Deadpoint Raises The Stakes Beyond The Original

With larger locations, new characters, and never-before-seen scenes, Fall 2: Deadpoint promises to be another intense survival thriller. The film guarantees to keep the audience engaged and might scare them from the heights for a while.

Watch Fall 2: Deadpoint Trailer

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